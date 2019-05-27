Future Stars to oppose West Front Road in Futsal

The fourth annual Corona Futsal Championship continues today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with the quarterfinal round.

In the first match, Future Stars will oppose West Front Road at 21:00hrs while Bent Street will engage California Square at 22:00hrs.

In the final two matches Back Circle will battle North East La Penitence from 23:00hrs and Sparta Boss will oppose Tiger Bay at 24:00hrs.

Winner of the event pockets $600,000 and the championship trophy while the second, third and fourth place finishers will collect $300,000, $150,000 and $75,000 each and the respective trophy.

Similarly, $40,000 will be awarded to each group winner, while $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 will be presented to the second, third and fourth place group finishers, respectively.

On the individual side, a motor cycle will be awarded to the event’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), while a lucky spectator will also be the recipient of a motor cycle.