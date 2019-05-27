Sports

GBA runs off Mike Parris U16 competition

The boxers which competed on the Pepsi Mike Parris Under 16 event on Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym pose for a photo.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) staged another Pepsi Mike Parris Under 16 event on Saturday at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym.

There were 11 bouts on the card. 

The results for the tournament are as follows: 

1) Malachi Seley(YA) lost to Sean Graham (FYF)

2) Dwayne Baptiste (FYF) won against Maldini DeSilva (YA)

3) Exhibition Akeelah Vancooten (FYF) vs Jermin Andrews (FYF)

4) Wayne Castillo (FYF) Lost to Malachi Jones (FYF)

5) Daniel Wright (VBG) Lost to Alex Butcher (YA)

6) Exhibition Alesha Jackman (FYF) Vs RyanBenjamin (FYF)

7) Jaquan Milo (FYF) won against Shurlon Stephen(YA)

8) Exhibition Abiola Jackman (FYF) Vs Sasha Holder(YA)

9) Emmanuel Pompey (YA) won against JoshuaJoseph (FYF)

10) Exhibition Richard Howard (FYF) Vs ShaquancyWright (VBG)

11) Patrick Harvey (FYF) won against Francis Sukhu(RHJ)

