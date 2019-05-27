GFF finds no evidence of misconduct by ExCo in switched Mexico game

The GFF staged its Ordinary Congress on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, with the main announcement being that the investigation into the switched 2012 Mexico World Cup Qualifier didn’t discover any evidence of criminal misconduct by the then Executive Committee.

This was disclosed by an official release from the GFF. According to the correspondence, “The issues addressed in that resolution were: [a]. No evidence was discovered to indicate the reason for the sale of hosting rights or that the decision to play the game in the USA was the collective will of the GFF. Notwithstanding, the investigation did not discover any evidence of criminal misconduct by the GFF Executive Committee (ExCo).”

“An ongoing investigation is being conducted by a consultant who is scheduled to provide a fact-finding dossier including any future action which will be required. To date, several persons have been interviewed and financial documents submitted including GFF’s audit reports, reflecting transactions processed during the period under investigation.”….