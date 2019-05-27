Sports

Nicholson bests seasoned campaigners

-Independence 5K/10K road race

(last photo) The prize winners of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in collaboration with the Ex-Athletes and Friends Association pose for a photo following the 5K/10K Independence road race yesterday. (Orlando Charles photo)

Marlon Nicholson, Assata Eastman, Kissanna Glen and Morvin Hamilton were among the top podium finishers when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in collaboration with the Ex-Athletes and Friends Association staged its 5K/10K Independence road race yesterday.

Nicholson took the top honors in the highly contested male 20-39 years category ahead of season campaigners, Cleveland Thomas and Winston Missigher for the event which started at GNS Ground, proceeded to UG road and returned to the point of origin for the finish.

Eastman ran away with the spoils of the female 20-34 years age group, leading Tabitha Bowman and Tamar Charles onto the podium…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

GFF finds no evidence of misconduct by ExCo in switched Mexico game

By

GBA runs off Mike Parris U16 competition

By

Can an Irishman really lead England to that elusive World Cup title?

By

Comments

Trending