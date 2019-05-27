Nicholson bests seasoned campaigners

Marlon Nicholson, Assata Eastman, Kissanna Glen and Morvin Hamilton were among the top podium finishers when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in collaboration with the Ex-Athletes and Friends Association staged its 5K/10K Independence road race yesterday.

Nicholson took the top honors in the highly contested male 20-39 years category ahead of season campaigners, Cleveland Thomas and Winston Missigher for the event which started at GNS Ground, proceeded to UG road and returned to the point of origin for the finish.

Eastman ran away with the spoils of the female 20-34 years age group, leading Tabitha Bowman and Tamar Charles onto the podium…..