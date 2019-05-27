Warriors heavily favored over Raptors in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are favored in the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year, as they opened as heavy favorites against the Toronto Raptors late Saturday night.

Most sportsbooks had the Warriors around -300 to win the series, meaning a $300 bet would win $100. The Raptors were offered by several outlets at +250 — meaning a $100 bet would win $250 — making them the second-largest underdogs in the past eight NBA Finals (2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers).

The Warriors, seeking their third straight title and fourth in five years, were already installed as favorites before their Finals opponent was known, with most sportsbooks putting them at -275 vs. any opponent, and around -180 if facing the Milwaukee Bucks…..