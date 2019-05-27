West Indies draw first blood against Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor’s aggressive half-century and a four-wicket haul by Afy Fletcher led Windies women to a comprehensive 64-run win over Ireland in the first of three T20 internationals here yesterday.

Taylor’s knock of 75 from 53 balls was the backbone of the Windies’ eventual total of 139 for four from their 20 overs, after they won the toss and chose to bat.

But it was their disciplined bowling effort which paved the way for an emphatic victory.

Only Kim Garth who topscored with 46 got into double digits, as Fletcher ran through the lower order to help dismiss Ireland for only 75 with eight balls left in the contest.

The home side got off to a horrible start when Gaby Lewis lost her wicket in the first over, bowled by Shamilia Connell.

Garth joined Mary Waldron at the crease and the two shared a 31-run stand for the second wicket, the largest partnership of their innings.

But when Waldron was run out by Fletcher for six, Shauna Kavanagh went one run later and she was quickly followed by Una Raymond-Hoey for a duck as Ireland slipped to 34 for four.

Soon after, Rebecca Stokell became the first of Fletcher’s victims, trapped leg before wicket for just five.

Fletcher also accounted for the wickets of Louise Little for three and Lara Maritz for one, before dismissing Garth, who was the last wicket to fall with Ireland well short of their target.

Captain Laura Delany was unable to bat after being injured.

Fletcher finished with the spectacular figures of four for 14 from 3.4 overs while Chinelle Henry grabbed two wickets.

Earlier, Taylor produced a captain’s knock to almost single-handedly guide the Windies to their total.

She first shared a 47-run second wicket stand with Britney Cooper who made 17 and then posted 75 runs with Shemaine Campbell (20) for the third wicket.

Taylor was eventually dismissed with nine balls left, with the score 128 for three in the 19th over.

She struck 11 boundaries and one six during her hour-long innings.

Henry then struck two boundaries in a quickfire nine to bring the innings to a close on a high.