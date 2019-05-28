Confident Windies looking to make the most of NZ contest: Cottrell

BRISTOL, England, CMC – Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell says there is a definite buzz in the West Indies camp as the Caribbean side gear up for their final official warm-up match against New Zealand here today.

The contest has taken on added meaning for the Windies after persistent rain allowed only 76 deliveries in their first warm-up on Sunday against South Africa, becoming the final audition before they face Pakistan in their first game of the ICC World Cup on Friday in Nottingham.

West Indies will therefore be hoping for better weather at the Bristol County Ground as they chase momentum heading into their World Cup opener.

“The chemistry in the team is something I’ve never seen before. The fellas are bouncing around, everyone is happy, everyone is talking to everyone – it’s really good,” Cottrell said Monday.

West Indies have had a somewhat erratic build-up in recent weeks. They reached the final of the Tri-Nations Series in Ireland but lost to Bangladesh, after failing to beat the Asian side in any of their preliminary round meetings.

They lost to Australia by seven wickets in an unofficial warm-up match in Southampton last Wednesday before rain forced the abandonment of their fixture against South Africa.

It means players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran – three of seven Indian Premier League stars who were late arrivals – are still without significant match practice in the one-day format.

Though Cottrell had a decent run in the Tri-Nations Series, he said he was hoping to use the game against the Black Caps to put the finishing touches on his preparation.

“I’m looking at the New Zealand game and I’m taking it very serious,” said the 29-year-old left-armer, who has played 14 ODIs.

“It’s our last warm-up game before the actual thing starts so I’m taking it very much serious especially with what I want to do coming into the first game so I’m taking it very serious.”

West Indies have been labelled underdogs for the May 30 to July 14 showpiece, which will see hosts and world number ones England enter as heavy favourites.

The Jason Holder-led side will, however, be hoping to revisit the imperious form they displayed during the five-match home series against England earlier this year when they held the visitors to a 2-2 draw.