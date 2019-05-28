Ganga credits academy setup for Guyanese players’ success

Former West Indies captain, Daren Ganga, has credited the cricketing academy in Guyana as being responsible for producing quality players for Guyana and the West Indies.

Speaking at the Caribbean Premier League draft last week where 10 Guyanese were selected across three teams, Ganga was explaining to fellow host, Alex Jordan, who begged the question.. “How is Guyana been able to produce these players?”

Ganga responded: “They have a year round set up where players are asked to report every day for training preparation and conditioning.”….