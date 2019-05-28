Sports

GFC whips Pele in KFC U20 football

Georgetown Football Club [GFC] dismantled Pele 10-2, when the Georgetown Zone of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Leonora.

Kelsey Benjamin tallied a helmet trick in the rout, with three of his conversions occurring in the first half.

Benjamin tallied goals in the 16th, 21st and 33rd minute, before returning adding his name to the scorer’s sheet once more in the 49th minute to complete his haul…..

