Kenyan Mbihia, Glen run away with spoils of Rising Stars Independence 5k race

The athletes, officials, sponsors and organizers pose for a photo opportunity yesterday following the Rising Stars Independence 5K event in the National Park. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Godfrey Mbihia came, saw and conquered.

The Kenyan ace runner brought his talents to the 592 and ran away with the spoils of the Rising Stars Independence 5K event yesterday.

Mbihia finished the race which started outside the National Park on Albert Street and finished inside the Park in 15:22.20. 

The 40 year old who also took the top honors in the Masters 35-45 category, led Marlon Nicholson (15.30.76) and Odwin Tudor (15.44.76) onto the podium. 

Seasoned campaigners, Cleveland Thomas and Winston Missigher finished fourth and fifth in that order…..

