NBA announces full finals schedule

The NBA Finals will open in Toronto on Thursday and continue on Sunday before shifting to Oakland, Calif., for Game 3 on June 5.

The NBA announced the complete schedule on Sunday for the best-of-seven series that pits the Golden State Warriors, making their fifth straight appearance in the finals, against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors have won three of the past four NBA titles.

The Raptors, who joined the league when it expanded in 1995, are making their first-ever appearance in the championship round…..