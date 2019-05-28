Sport a catalyst for Guyana’s tourism development

Head of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar says sports can be a catalyst for Guyana’s tourism sector development.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Sports Commission building, Homestretch Avenue, where Guyana was announced as maiden hosts of the Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships, Ramkumar said it was such activities that gave Guyana the opportunity to take centre stage.

The THAG head explained that there is evidence around the world that show the value of sport tourism and what it can do for a country…..