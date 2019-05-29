Faf’s men and the South African World Cup dream

Here’s a fun fact: South Africa – a proud cricket nation with a rich history of producing a number of world-class one day players – has never appeared in an ICC 50-over World Cup grand finale.

That is a pretty amazing and unexplainable piece of sport history for a nation which has used the influence of sports to unite a race-torn country during the height of the apartheid.

A few decades ago, during the 1970s, the ICC suspended South Africa from International Cricket due to their separatist sports policies. You can imagine the composition of the team in those days and you may ask why is this relevant.

Fast forward to 2019, and the ‘Rainbow Nation’ is chasing their maiden World Cup title and at the forefront of the hunt is largely a none-white bowling attach which can rival any other for the tag of the best bowling unit in the tournament…..