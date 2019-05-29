Guyana not listed for matches in CPL fixtures

The 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixtures have been released with each of the six territories listed for matches except Guyana.

CPL is expected to begin with the opening match on September 4 in Trinidad and Tobago where defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders battle St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and will close off with the final on October 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago. While nothing has been said officially as to why it is becoming a trend for Guyana not to be listed as hosts, Hero CPL’s COO, Pete Russell said “It is very pleasing to get the fixture list agreed for this year. It is always a challenge and we would like to thank everyone involved in helping to pull this all together.”

Seven matches were listed with “TBC” (to be confirmed) including two playoff contests which Guyana had hosted last year…..