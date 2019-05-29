King makes impact on return as Windies collar Ireland again

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – Veteran all-rounder Stacy-Ann King marked her first appearance for West Indies Women in nearly three years with a strong all-round performance as the Caribbean side strolled past Ireland by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 International here yesterday, to set the stage for a clean sweep of the three-match series.

Opting to bat first at Sydney Parade, West Indies rallied to 157 for six off their 20 overs with the 35-year-old King top-scoring with 34 from 33 deliveries and opener Hayley Matthews getting 33 off 32 balls.

Captain Kim Garth led the Irish attack, taking three for 22 with her right arm seam before returning with the bat to top score with an unbeaten 51 off 48 balls as the hosts were restricted to 112 for six off their 20 overs.

King had yet another telling impact, snatching two for 15 from four overs of left-arm medium pace while leg-spinner Afy Fletcher ended with two for 20.

Tuesday’s win gave West Indies a 2-0 lead in the series following their 64-run victory in Sunday’s opener, and they will bid for a whitewash in the final match on Wednesday.

Matthews gave West Indies a breezy start, striking two fours and two sixes and putting on 32 off 22 for the first wicket with Britney Cooper whose 20 came from 11 balls and included three fours.

Once Cooper fell caught and bowled by Garth in the fourth over, King arrived to anchor the innings, first in a 38-run, second wicket stand with Matthews and then in a 48-run, third wicket partnership with Shemaine Campbelle (19).

The left-handed King counted four fours in a knock before becoming one of two wickets to fall to Garth in the 16th over, as West Indies lost four for 18 runs at the death.

In reply, Ireland looked like challenging when they reached 60 for two at the start of the 12th over but then lost four wickets for seven runs in the space of 18 runs to surrender meekly.

Batting at number three, Garth struck four fours and a six, adding 45 in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Sophie McMahon (11 not out), to rescue Ireland from a dire position of 67 for six in the 15th over.

Waldron had earlier counted three fours in a 28-ball 25 as she put on 24 for the first wicket with Gaby Lewis (11) and a further 23 with Garth for the second wicket.