Norton to launch inquiry into delinquent sporting bodies

-Pushes for the NSC to withhold subventions from illegal associations

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton

Following reports of local sports officials  remaining in office despite there not being   elections for office bearers as mandated by their constitutions, Minister of Sport, Dr George Norton, said he plans to launch an inquiry into those associations who continue to flout their constitutions in this regard.

According to Norton, associations should be in good standing with the National Sports Commission and the sporting fraternity.

Norton was informed that elections for the  Guyana Cycling Federation and the Guyana Chess Federation are long past due but officials of the two organisations  are yet to set dates for the elections.

“If this is the case and I don’t know, I will ask  the National Sport Commission to take a look into it and make sure that is not so…..

