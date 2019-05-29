Upsets galore as Sparta Boss, Gold is Money sent packing

Futsal Championship as Sparta Boss and Gold is Money suffered quarterfinal defeats on Monday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tiger Bay defeated the highly favoured Sparta Boss 4-3. Deon Alfred led the way with a double in the 22nd and 25th minute, with Isaiah Andrew and Keoma Gravesande scoring in the 24th and 28th minute each.

For the losers, Gregory Richardson, Eusi Phillips and Jeremy Garrett scored in the 25th, 16th and 29th minute respectively.

On the other hand, Future Stars defeated West Front Road 3-2 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended 2-2. Keiron Solomon, Shemar Fraser and Daniel Ross were on target from the penalty mark for the winner…..