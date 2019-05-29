Sports

`Whatever it takes to host India’

-says Norton

Ricky Skerritt

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport, Dr George Norton feels that Guyana as a host territory for India’s tour of the Caribbean come August as well as the Regional Under-19 tournament should be a done deal.

In an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport, , Norton said the decision was already finalized by former President of Cricket West Indies, Dave Cameron, that Guyana will host two One Day Internationals between the West Indies  and India.

“We have documents already guaranteeing us that, this is from Mr. Cameron, we reached that agreement with Mr. Cameron,” Norton said when asked about the India tour.

Similarly, Guyana had successfully secured the bid to host the Regional Under-19 tournament which they have won for the last five years…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

World Cup Preview…

By

Faf’s men and the South African World Cup dream

By
Guyana not listed for matches in CPL fixtures

Guyana not listed for matches in CPL fixtures

By

Comments

Trending