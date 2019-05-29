`Whatever it takes to host India’

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport, Dr George Norton feels that Guyana as a host territory for India’s tour of the Caribbean come August as well as the Regional Under-19 tournament should be a done deal.

In an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport, , Norton said the decision was already finalized by former President of Cricket West Indies, Dave Cameron, that Guyana will host two One Day Internationals between the West Indies and India.

“We have documents already guaranteeing us that, this is from Mr. Cameron, we reached that agreement with Mr. Cameron,” Norton said when asked about the India tour.

Similarly, Guyana had successfully secured the bid to host the Regional Under-19 tournament which they have won for the last five years…..