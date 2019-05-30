Allicock’s Pan Am Games participation in doubt as…

Eight weeks before the start of the 2019 Pan American Games, the Guyana Boxing Association has written to the Guyana Olympic Association to “immediately put on hold all stipends” and the preparatory sojourn to Cuba for boxing standout boxer Keevin Allicock .

The reason cited in the letter seen by this publication, stems from the 19 year-old being “delinquent in regards to attending training sessions locally.”

Below is the crux of the letter written by President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.

“I write with deep regret to recommend that the Guyana Olympic Association put on hold Keevin Allicock’s trip to Cuba to prepare for the Pan Am Games. ….