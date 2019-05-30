API record breakers to be handsomely rewarded

Should a female athlete of Guyanese origin break any national record at the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API), they will be rewarded with 200,000 (USD $1,000), compliments of Sentinel Security Inc, a returning sponsor of the API.

This is according to a release from organizers of the API which is regarded as the biggest track and field event in Guyana.

The release pointed to the.. “fantastic opportunity for the national women was made possible by Sentinel Security Inc and Pompey, former 400m Commonwealth Games gold medallist was ecstatic about the development.”….