Don’t count out the most recent ICC 50 overs champs, Pakistan

Not too many cricketing nations are fortunate enough to install their ICC World Cup-winning captain as Prime Minister or President after the end of their cricketing career.

Such is the reality of the cricket craze nation of Pakistan who in 2018 elected Imran Khan – captain of the 1992 winning World Cup team – as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic.

It goes without saying that Khan inevitably would have placed emphasis on Pakistan’s cricketing pilgrimage. He had the means to and that he did, signalling his intent to restructure Pakistan’s domestic cricket while he was also consumed by a number of other domestic and inter-regional issues.

According to ESPN, Khan who is a living Pakistani legend, “by dint of being the country’s premier… is also patron-in-chief of the board (Pakistan Cricket Board).” In other words, his opinion on cricket matters carries considerable weight…..