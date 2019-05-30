GCF standing with UCI irrelevant

—says Olympic body will be looking to amend its constitution in order to suspend defaulting associations/federations

President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K. A Juman-Yassin is calling on the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) to hold elections stating that the standing of the local body with respect to its international federation is irrelevant.

GCF president Horace Burrowes recently raised eyebrows when he told this newspaper that the elections, which were constitutionally due since earlier this year, were not important since his association was in good standing with the International Cycling Union (UCI).

“The elections of the GCF is coming up, but I don’t think that is relevant at this time and I think we will speak on this a different time…the discussion could happen over the phone, when I return…I wouldn’t be hard to find,” Burrowes said at a press conference held to announce Guyana as host of the Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships set for August recently…..