Jacobs aiming to bring it with the bat this CPL

Guyanese all-rounder Steven Jacobs will turn out for the Jamaica Tallawahs in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the intention of bringing the fireworks to the biggest party in sport with, his bat.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the 30-year-old at his local Pike Street, Kitty business, Jacobs Jewellry and Pawn Shop where he discussed his ambitions for the Regional event along with what it bodes for the future of West Indies Cricket.

Jacobs, speaking of his batting said, “That’s one of the areas I want to capitalize on especially this year. I will probably be doing some private work with a coach so I can actually explore that part of my game in this coming CPL because it is an added faucet of the game and help me improve so I will be trying my best to prop up on my batting.”….