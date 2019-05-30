Raptors offer new challenge, vibe for Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are playing in their first NBA Finals, and that makes the Golden State Warriors’ fifth consecutive appearance slightly different.

The Warriors will visit the Raptors tonight for Game 1 after playing the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James in the previous four finals.

The Warriors won three of those encounters and are going for their third consecutive NBA championship in the upcoming series.

“Well it’s different,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “On the other hand, that was the exception. This is more the rule. When you (go) into the playoffs and into the Finals, you’re not supposed to play the same team every year. So that was a special era, a special rivalry and we’re thrilled to be back, and obviously Cleveland has moved on.”….