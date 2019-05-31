CWI launches ground-breaking `live’ match centre on World Cup cricket

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a ground-breaking new live Match Centre on www.windiescricket.com with a host of interactive features giving fans real time, ball-by-ball visualisations to follow all the action, starting with the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales.

The new Match Centre allows fans of the West Indies men and women’s teams to get closer to the action than ever before. Whether they’re at home or on the move, fans can quickly access the “LIVE” button in the Match Centre and follow every West Indies International match no matter what device they’re using.

The responsive mobile-friendly design allows fans to follow live matches in real-time from any digital platform. The innovative presentation of the score shows each ball bowled, also enabling fans to immediately understand the type of shot played, the type of ball bowled, bowling speed and much more.

Two exciting special features will give fans greater understanding of the match than ever before. The brand new “WinViz” graph shows each team’s percentage chance of winning the game after each ball bowled. And the new “PitchViz” feature gives a real-time rating of how difficult the batting conditions are, analysing bounce, movement, swing and deviation, giving fans a much deeper understanding of the current game situation and playing conditions.

These two unique features have been developed by CricViz as part of the wider development of the www.windiescricket.com website to enhance fans’ enjoyment and appreciation of the game.

“Our ongoing goal is to give West Indies fans, the most passionate cricket fans in the world, the chance to follow the West Indies wherever they are, with more in-depth information and news,” said CWI commercial director Dominic Warne.

“This new development gives greater access to ‘live’ match information and insight in just a couple of clicks. Whether fans are watching the game ‘live’ and using their device as a second screen, or if they’re catching up on the latest score, the new Match Centre delivers a brilliant new experience that we hope fans will love.

“When you combine the new Match Centre with the huge database of player and match stats available, plus regular high, quality content, West Indies fans now have a fantastic source of scores and stats at their fingertips.”

The new Match Centre will be “live” for all West Indies matches in the ICC CWC 2019, starting with the first match today against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, which begins at 5:30 am East Caribbean Time (Jamaica–minus 1 hour). The West Indies Women’s One-day and Twenty20 International matches against England, starting on June 6, will also feature in the new Match Centre.

“The West Indies are everyone’s second team and it’s right that their fans have the best digital experience,” said Will Luke, product director for CricViz.

“With PitchViz, fans can now get a true appreciation of how easy or difficult conditions are out in the middle, whether the ball is bouncing, seaming, spinning and so on. We’re delighted that we were able to present our models, in an attractive and innovative design, for the sport’s most passionate fanbase.”

The www.windiescricket.com website is the official website for the West Indies international teams and all Cricket West Indies regional tournament and cricket news. The website and new Match Centre have been developed by CWI’s website partner, CricViz, experts in visualising and presenting sports data for fans.