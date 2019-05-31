GFF names team for CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has officially revealed their 23-member roster for their maiden appearance at the impending CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States of America [USA].
The team which comprises six locally-born and based players, also features several unattached [players without a club] overseas born players.
The squad reads Goalkeepers Alex Murray, Akel Clarke, Quillan Roberts, Defenders Sam Cox, Jordan Dover, Terence Vancooten, Kadell Daniel, Ronayne Marsh-Brown, Matthew Briggs, Kevin Layne, Liam Gordon, Midfielders Neil Danns, Warren Creavalle, Elliot Bonds, Daniel Wilson, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Anthony Jeffrey and Forwards Emery Welshman, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Pernell Schultz, Terell Ondaan, Callum Harriott and Sheldon Holder…..
