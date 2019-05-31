Sports

Second edition of U14 school football launched

Members of the launch party for the ExxonMobil U14 Football Championship from left to right, Petra Organization representative Mark Alleyne, Lorraine Barker-King, Petra Co-Director Troy Mendonca, ExxonMobil’s Nicholas Yearwood and Deedra Moe and GFF President Wayne Forde.

The Petra Organization launched the second edition of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 School Football Championship yesterday at the Cara Lodge, Quamina Street.

 The event which is slated to commence on June 8th at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, will feature 24 Boys and 12 Girls Teams competing for the coveted title in the seven-week affair.

 In the Boys section, the top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the knockout round following the conclusion of the round-robin stage…..

