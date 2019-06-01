Back Circle, Bent Street clash today in Futsal semis

Back Circle will oppose Bent Street while Future Stars will battle Tiger Bay in the semi-final round of the 4th annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The Tiger Bay and Future Stars clash will occur at 22:30hrs. Tiger Bay defeated Sparta Boss in the quarterfinal round, while Future Stars upset West Front Road.

The Back Circle and Bent Street fixture will be staged at 23:30hrs. Back Circle dismissed North East La Penitence in their previous match, with Bent Street defeating California Square in the earlier round.

Prior to the commencement of the matches, two exhibition matches will be staged.