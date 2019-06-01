Crandon speaks…

He was appointed to the coaching staff of the West Indies men’s cricket team in January on the back of an exceptional regional record and was surely gearing up for the ongoing ICC 50 World Cup, however, it wasn’t to be.

A few months into his role, Esuan Crandon along with a few others, were sacked from Windies’ coaching ranks following the election of Ricky Skerritt as Cricket West Indies’ new President.

Considered an unfortunate causality of the region’s political cricket landscape, Crandon, in his first interview following his sacking sat down with Stabroek Sport to not only articulate his dismay of how thing unfolded but also to share his optimism of returning to the top coaching post in the region.

“I was disappointed. Obviously, I was disappointed when I got the news that I was not going on to the World Cup because I was preparing for it, preparing my mind for it…,” the easy-going Crandon said of his premature severance from the Caribbean side’s coaching gig…..