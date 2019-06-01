Sports

Fourth Sheltez Independence tennis tournament launched

-international U14 category added

Organisers, sponsors and players from Guyana and Suriname take a photo opportunity before beginning the fourth edition of the Sheltez Independence tennis tournament.

An international Under-14 category has been added to the number of categories to be contested when the  fourth annual Sheltez tennis club’s Independence tournament gets underway today.

The competition was officially launched early yesterday morning at one of the two venues where it will be played over the duration of the next three days, the GBTI Recreational Facility, Bel Air and  organizer, Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan explained that it will be competed among 45 players, 13 of which are here from Suriname.

She noted that the categories include U10, U12, U14, and U18 and some of the best players in the country will look to help Guyana get the better of the defending champs Suriname…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Golden Jaguars internationals for Brazil training stint

By

Crandon speaks…

By

Suspended Petterson-Griffith upset over missing World’s

By

Comments

Trending