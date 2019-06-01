Fourth Sheltez Independence tennis tournament launched

An international Under-14 category has been added to the number of categories to be contested when the fourth annual Sheltez tennis club’s Independence tournament gets underway today.

The competition was officially launched early yesterday morning at one of the two venues where it will be played over the duration of the next three days, the GBTI Recreational Facility, Bel Air and organizer, Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan explained that it will be competed among 45 players, 13 of which are here from Suriname.

She noted that the categories include U10, U12, U14, and U18 and some of the best players in the country will look to help Guyana get the better of the defending champs Suriname…..