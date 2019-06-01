Golden Jaguars internationals for Brazil training stint

Golden Jaguars Youth Internationals Kelsey Benjamin, Ryan Hackett and Sese Norville will commence a one month pre-season training with Seria-D [4th Division] outfit Madureira Esporte Clube of Brazil.
The training camp was made possible following the historic meeting between the GFF President Wayne Forde and CBF Boss Rogerio Caboclo.
The trio of Hackett [Fruta Conquerors], Benjamin [Santos] and Norville [Milerock] will feature as members of the tea’s pre-season preparation…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments