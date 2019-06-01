Sports

Golden Jaguars internationals for Brazil training stint

GFF President Wayne Forde (2nd right) pictured with the players and other officials from right, Toledo Wilson (Director of Coaches Education), Ryan Hackett, Kelsey Benjamin, Ryan Hackett and GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood

Golden Jaguars Youth Internationals Kelsey Benjamin, Ryan Hackett and Sese Norville will commence a one month pre-season training with Seria-D [4th Division] outfit Madureira Esporte Clube of Brazil.

The training camp was made possible following the historic meeting between the GFF President Wayne Forde and CBF Boss Rogerio Caboclo.

The trio of Hackett [Fruta Conquerors], Benjamin [Santos] and Norville [Milerock] will feature as members of the tea’s pre-season preparation…..

