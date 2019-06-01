Suspended Petterson-Griffith upset over missing World’s

Powerlifters, Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Junica Pluck have been suspended for a period of 12 months after failing to notify the Executive Members of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) that they would have been competing at the Barbados StrongFit competition held earlier this month.

This is according to a release sent out to the media by Public Relations Officer of the federation, Runita White.

The decision to suspend Petterson-Griffith comes just three days before the start of the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sweden. Petterson-Griffith told this publication yesterday that he has gone through a grueling six-month training regimen for the event and he feels victimized by the decision of the federation…..