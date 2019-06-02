Archer’s World Cup debut leaves tongues wagging

NOTTINGHAM, England, CMC – England’s Jofra Archer’s debut at the International Cricket Council’s World Cup has already caught the attention of several players.

The 24-year-old Archer bowled with express pace against South Africa, grabbing three wickets including the prized scalp of Proteas’ captain Faf du Plessis.

Du Plessis was among those who had high praise for Archer, including the fact that he was surprised by the young man’s pace.

“Archer bowled really well with the new ball. As I said before this game, a lot of guys haven’t played against him. It will take time for international batters to get used to his action; he’s a little bit nippier when he hits the crease and that’s why he’s such an X-factor bowler. He broke through our opening three there and that, pretty much, was always going to be a tough ask from there,” du Plessis said.

The skipper said Archer also bowled with much variety.

“You can see towards the end – with Rassie [van der Dussen] – he bowls slower-ball, slower-ball, 80 per cent ball, 80 per cent ball and then a quick bouncer. There’s some thinking behind it. When he does bowl that short one it is a bit quicker than his other balls.

“When we get an opportunity to face England again we’ll know how his short-ball is his wicket-ball. He’s not necessarily a guy that will swing the ball as much as other bowlers but his short-ball will be his wicket-taking ball,” du Plessis pointed out.

England captain Moeen Ali said Archer’s pace was among the fastest he had ever faced.

He described his younger teammate as a game changer.

“Jofra is amazing. He just makes good batters do different things, that pace he has is incredible. He is the fastest I have ever faced.

“It is unbelievable. He gives us that something else, he can win you games even if he goes for a few runs. Knowing you have him in your side makes a big difference,” Ali said.