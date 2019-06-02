Countryside fall to Avengers in thriller

Countryside softball team lost to Avengers in a last ball thriller as the inaugural 592 Beer and I-Cool Water nationwide 10-over softball competition got underway at the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) Sports Club Ground, Woolford Avenue last Sunday.

Needing three runs to win from the final delivery of the match and with Sewchand Budhu well set on 91, Countryside was left to rue what might have been after Budhu was caught on the boundary going for the winning runs.

Earlier, Avengers batting scored 114- 7 from their allotted 10 overs. Marvin Bobb, 31 and Chris Samwaru, 22, were the principal scorers…..