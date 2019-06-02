Eagles claw their way past Den Amstel in Trophy Stall football

Eagles clawed past home side Den Amstel 4-0, when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA]/Trophy Stall U11 League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Orlando Stephenson and Shaquille King led the rout with respective doubles. Stephenson tallied a brace in the 21st and 28th minute, while King bagged his double in the 35th and 38th minute respectively.
Meanwhile, Uitvlugt and Genesis battled to a 1-1 draw. Shaquan Baker found the back of the net in the 25th minute to give Uitvlugt the lead, only for Anfernee Cummings to equalise 14 minutes onward.
Complete Results
Game-1
Uitvlugt-1 vs Genesis-1
Uitvlugt Scorer
Shaquan Baker-25th
Genesis Scorer
Anfernee Cummings-39th
Game-2
Eagles-4 vs Den Amstel-0
Orlando Stephenson-21st and 28th
Shaquille King-35th and 38th
