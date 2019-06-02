Sports

Eagles claw their way past Den Amstel in Trophy Stall football

Eagles clawed past home side Den Amstel 4-0, when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA]/Trophy Stall U11 League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Orlando Stephenson and Shaquille King led the rout with respective doubles. Stephenson tallied a brace in the 21st and 28th minute, while King bagged his double in the 35th and 38th minute respectively.

Meanwhile, Uitvlugt and Genesis battled to a 1-1 draw. Shaquan Baker found the back of the net in the 25th minute to give Uitvlugt the lead, only for Anfernee Cummings to equalise 14 minutes onward.

Complete Results

Game-1

Uitvlugt-1 vs Genesis-1

Uitvlugt Scorer

Shaquan Baker-25th

Genesis Scorer

Anfernee Cummings-39th

 Game-2

Eagles-4 vs Den Amstel-0

Orlando Stephenson-21st and 28th

Shaquille King-35th and 38th

