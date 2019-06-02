Four Guyanese on West Indies rifle shooting team 

Four Guyanese have been named on the West Indies Full-Bore Shooting Council team which will compete at the 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association, Bisley, United Kingdom next month.

The team will be led by Guyanese Lennox Braithwaite with another Guyanese in overseas-based Sigmund Douglas as the Adjutant.

The other Guyanese shooters are overseas-based Guyanese John Fraser and Dylan Fields.

According to president of the West Indies Full-Bore Shooting Council, Major (ret’d) D. John. Nelson JP of Jamaica, the Caribbean will field a strong team to the competition.

The other members of the team are Anderson Perry and Rev. Olsen Daniels both of Antigua and Barbuda who will be making their debut appearances, Trinidadians, Norris Gomez, Caroline Gomez and Justine Lall and Chalky White (UK based, St. Kitts & Nevis). Braithwaite will be sponsored by Secure Innovations and Concepts Incorporated.

The 150th Imperial Meeting of the National Rifle Association (United Kingdom) in Bisley is set for July 17-28.