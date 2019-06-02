Independent Directors crucial to CWI success: Skerritt

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The recent appointment of three Independent Directors to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors will augur well for the development of the regional institution, believes CWI president Ricky Skerritt.

On Wednesday, CWI announced the appointments of Michael Findlay, Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton, and Dr Akshai Mansingh as the three final additions to the CWI Board of Directors for the two-year term 2019 to 2021.

Skerritt said the new additions would help to strengthen CWI.

“As a former CWI Independent Director myself, I understand the importance of strengthening the Board with eminent and informed professionals who will both advise and challenge the CWI leadership and Board members.

“Independent and new thinking volunteers are needed at all levels and in all areas of problem-solving in West Indies Cricket,” Skerritt said.

The trio of non-member directors joins Caribbean businessman Imran McSood-Amjad, chairman and founder of NAGICO, who was appointed at the CWI Board of Directors meeting on April 9, 2019.

Utilizing regional technical expertise and rebuilding stakeholder relationships were two of the 10 points of the “Cricket First Plan” put forward by Skerritt and vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow in the recent CWI election campaign.

At that time Skerritt had promised that the four new Independent directors would all help to strengthen the CWI Board by representing rich and varied backgrounds of cricket and professional interests; and all with solid corporate governance experience.