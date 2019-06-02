Ivanoff Vodka playoffs start today

The final playoff rounds of the nationwide Ivanoff Vodka dominoes tournament which was postponed from last weekend will get cracking today at the Transport Sports Club from noon with the finals billed for tomorrow at the same venue.

According to one of the organisers most of the 15 zones have already completed their preliminary matches among them being Georgetown, East Bank and East Coast. The semi-finals and finals are billed for tomorrow from 6pm at the same venue.

In results of matches played in Bartica, in Zone One, Big Lall, with 82 games, won from Destruction, 61 and Good Time, 60.

The top scorers for Big Lall were Delon George with 18 games while Destruction’s Kemroy marked 15 and Good Times Steve Hicks, 12.

The zone two winners were Chiney with 79 games followed by Frankie’s 76 and Shattas on 60.

Top scores for Chiney was Nazim Joseph with 16 games and Raymond Brown also with 16 while Terrence Pollard scored 15 games for Frankie’s and Tony Grovesnor, 14 games for Shattas.