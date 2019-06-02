NAMILCO plans 50th-anniversary celebrations for Essequibo

The Imam Bacchus Ground, Affiance, Essequibo Coast, will be the venue for a series to sports activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO).

The activities, which involve cricket and football, will take place on June 30 and, according to the organisers, NAMILCO’s 50th-anniversary exercise books will be given free of cost to children at the ground.

According to NAMILCO’s Marketing Consultant Affeeze Khan, the cricket match will take the form of a 20-vers-aside affair and runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm with the two teams, a NAMILCO XI (Thunderbolt flour Power) taking on an Imam Bacchus team for the top prize of 50,000, a trophy and medals for the winning team and only trophy and medals for the runners-up.

In football, two teams from Essequibo with the approval of the Guyana Football Federation will take part in a specially arranged match with the winning team set to receive $50,000 a trophy and medals while the losing team will only receive a trophy and medals.