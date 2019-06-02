No basis for moving Regional U19 tournament says Sanasie

President of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Anand Sanasie said yesterday that he believes that the recent visit of Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt to Guyana was not a fact-finding one as has been stated but rather an attempt to institute a change of regime.

Skerritt recently visited Guyana, the fourth such visit to CWI affiliates where he met with Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton, a group referring to themselves as “majority stakeholders of Guyana Cricket” including Georgetown Cricket Association President, Roger Harper as well as Sanasie and colleagues.

Skerritt did not meet with the media in Guyana following his visit and there has been no press release from CWI to date but it is believed that issues such as Guyana hosting the Regional U19 competition, the upcoming tour of India, and the status of the GCB executives who were recently the barred from holding themselves out to be officials of the GCB via a Court order were among the issues discussed…..