Ross to compete at NABBA world c/ships

Guyana’s most decorated muscleman, Hugh Ross will be looking to add more hardware to his grand collection on Saturday when he competes at the NABBA World Championships in Northern Ireland.

The world renowned bodybuilding star has graced the stage at the event on three previous occasions, posing and flexing his way to two first place finishes and a silver medal.

Coincidentally, the last time Ross stepped on stage, it was at this very event in 2015. Staged in Malta, the 60-year old took the top honors of the Championships in the Master’s Over 50 category…..