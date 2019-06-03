Archer will lead England to World Cup: Pietersen

NOTTINGHAM, England, CMC – Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has predicted that Jofra Archer will help England capture the World Cup.

Furthermore, Pietersen has described Archer as a “special, special talent” and expects him to force his way into England’s Test side and lead them to victory in the Ashes this summer.

In his World Cup debut against Pakistan last Thursday, Archer grabbed 3-27 as England completed a comprehensive victory.

Asked whether the 24-year-old speedster can lead England to World Cup glory, Pietersen told Sky Sports: “Absolutely. They want to keep him fit.

‘He will be hungry for success. Having faced him, having played with him in Australia in the Big Bash he is someone to be looked after just because of the pace and bounce he has and his ability to take wickets.”

Pietersen played 136 One Day Internationals for England and averaged 40.73, with nine hundreds.

He said while England had struggled to take wickets with the new ball, Archer’s emergence meant that was no longer an issue.

‘The addition of Jofra Archer to that set-up gives England the capability to take wickets from overs one to 50. Where England have struggled is with the new ball. Occasionally they might get a couple of wickets with the new ball and then try and back Rashid to get wickets. If Rashid doesn’t get any wickets in the middle overs then they struggle.

“Archer can knock over the top order of every single team. He can then come in the middle of the innings and get a couple of wickets from short-pitched deliveries and then at the death he is fantastic,” he pointed out.

And Pietersen has also called for Archer to be included in the Test team to face Australia in the Ashes, saying he would be part of a formidable pace attack.

“He has that ability to take wickets all the way throughout the innings. You have got to look after those guys. He is a special, special talent. I am telling you now it should be an Anderson, Broad and Archer combination come the first Test match of the Ashes,” Pietersen insisted.