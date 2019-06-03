Sports

Easy wins for Friendship, Mocha teams

Friendship and Mocha copped easy wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Senior League continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

 Friendship downed Diamond Upsetters 4-1. Ethan McLennon and Teshawn Blackman were the architects of the victory with respective doubles. McLennon tallied his brace in the 49th and 60th, with Blackman bagging his haul in the 66th and 69th minute…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Australia to give Windies taste of own medicine: Coulter-Nile

Australia to give Windies taste of own medicine: Coulter-Nile

By
Marian Academy blanks Bladen Hall 22-0 at YBG

Marian Academy blanks Bladen Hall 22-0 at YBG

By
Fruta Conquerors, Santos reach KFC U20 zone final

Fruta Conquerors, Santos reach KFC U20 zone final

By

Comments

Trending