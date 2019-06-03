Easy wins for Friendship, Mocha teams

Friendship and Mocha copped easy wins when the East Bank Football Association [EBFA] Senior League continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Friendship downed Diamond Upsetters 4-1. Ethan McLennon and Teshawn Blackman were the architects of the victory with respective doubles. McLennon tallied his brace in the 49th and 60th, with Blackman bagging his haul in the 66th and 69th minute…..
