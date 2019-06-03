General Assembly permission needed to extend life of cycling federation says former president Hector Edwards

Former president of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) and current General Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Hector Edwards, says approval from the GCF General Assembly is required for the federation to remain in office.

The GCF has not held elections in over a year and the life of the current executive ended since last June.

According to Edwards, one of the country’s top cyclists in his prime, only the General Assembly can extend the life of the current executives…..