Marian Academy blanks Bladen Hall 22-0 at YBG

St. Stanislaus College, Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] Cluster and Marian Academy secured U14 wins when the YBG ‘Regional Conference’ continued on Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

St. Stanislaus College defeated St. Rose’s High 27-24. Daniel Bailey recorded an impressive double-double of 11 points, 16 rebounds and five steals for the victor, while Brandon McKoy and Shalom Ault added eight and six points respectively.

For St. Rose’s, Caleb Bernard and Chris Perez scored eight and six points correspondingly…..

