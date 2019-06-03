Space Gym 2.0, Delph, Singh emerge victorious

Anita Delph successfully defended her title while Ramnarine Singh won his, moving up three places from last year as Space Games 2.0 yesterday at Space Gym.

Delph amassed 99.1 points after besting six other of her Space Gym mates in the seven events. She won two of them, the skip rope and battle rope, tied for first in the clean and press and the deadlift, tied for second in the kettle bell swings and finished top five in the stairs and sandbags and the assault treadmill.

For her heroics, she was awarded the champion’s trophy and the $80,000 first prize.

Christine Parris finished second overall with 84 points, while Angelica Barraoncas rounded out the top three on 81.3 points…..