Botofago crowned UDFA zone champs!

Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Zone Champion of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, edging Amelia’s Ward Panthers on penalty kicks on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden.

With the score locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, Botofago prevailed in front of a sizable crowd compliments of a 3-1 score line in the tense penalty shoot-out.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Marlon Duke handed Botofago the lead, stabbing home into the back of the net in the 15th minute following corner-kick…..