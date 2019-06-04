Sports

Botofago crowned UDFA zone champs!

The victorious Botofago side celebrates their triumph in the Linden edition of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, after edging Amelia’s Ward Panthers on penalty kicks on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden

Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Zone Champion of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, edging Amelia’s Ward Panthers on penalty kicks on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden.

With the score locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time, Botofago prevailed in front of a sizable crowd compliments of a 3-1 score line in the tense penalty shoot-out.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Marlon Duke handed Botofago the lead, stabbing home into the back of the net in the 15th minute following corner-kick…..

