Capturing the ‘double’ is high on Crandon’s agenda

Coach Esuan Crandon says he is steadfast about ensuring that Guyana secures the Regional first-class double.

Guyana, under the trinity-stewardship of Crandon, his assistant Rayon Griffith and skipper Leon Johnson, have dominated the Regional four-day circuit – winning successive titles – but they have failed to replicate that success in the 50 overs format where they been denied the one-day title in over a decade.

However, fresh off his stint with the Caribbean side, Crandon said he is keen on rechanneling his energies in aid of reversing Guyana’s one-day fortunes…..