Johnson to lead Guyana at TT T10 tournament

Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson will lead an exciting bunch during this weekend’s four-team UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Guyanese squad, which features the likes of West Indies duo Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford also includes the inform and experience Christopher Barnwell and spin twin Veerasammy Permaul and Devendra Bishoo, according to the Trinidad Newsday.

The ten overs tournament, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, is expected to see Guyana facing off against North Tobago, South Central, and the Windwards Islands…..