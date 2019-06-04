Sports

Sinclair’s century leads Achievers to victory over D’Edward

Kevin Sinclair top scored with 107 and took eight wickets in the match

A comprehensive all-round performance from Achievers’ captain Kevin Sinclair spurred his side to a 188-run victory over D’Edward Cricket Club on the first day of their West Berbice Cricket Association/Anil Lalsa Construction two-day intermediate tournament at the Bush Lot ground on Saturday.

Achievers won the toss and elected to bat, posting  262-4 declared in 45 overs while D’Edward, in reply,  were bundled out for a paltry 42 in their first innings which lasted 22.2 overs.

Following on D’Edward were routed for 32 in 11.2 overs.

Sinclair, a former Guyana Under-19 all-rounder opened the batting and shared a 147-run stand for the first wicket with Collis Noble. He blasted 16 boundaries including two sixes they sailed over mid-wicket and long on respectively in his belligerent 107 that ended with him holding out to the fielder on the mid-off boundary off of off-spinner, Anthony France…..

